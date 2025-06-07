‘Butcher’ engineer claims in court not guilty

Humayun Kabir Kazi, – the engineer who butchered his parents in Memari had chosen to wear cross-dress during the operation, the forensic experts revealed during their investigations.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court meanwhile ordered a seven days police remand for the engineer today. The police already have engaged a 12-member force to keep watch on him.

At his first appearance in court, when the sitting judge inquired whether he’d anything to say, Humayun shouted saying: “Nature has given us fruits and flowers, fish, but it’s wrong how people are selling them, depriving the poor. Even 30 per cent income tax is levied, apart from 25 per cent GST – my protest has always remained strong against such practices.” He continued saying: “I don’t feel guilty for what I have done. They (the parents) didn’t want to do welfare for the poor class and so were penalised. Your court may punish me, but in the court above of all these courts, I am not guilty, I believe.”

The forensic experts meanwhile recovered a salwar-kameez from the house where Humayun had killed his parents in the small hours of 29 May. The female garments were bearing enough blood stains. Police believe that Humayun had chosen to cross-dress to camouflage the investigating authorities.