# Bengal

Mysterious deaths of father-son duo in Belur

Mystery shrouds the deaths of a father and his son in Belur area of Howrah on Saturday.

SNS | Kolkata | April 27, 2025 11:06 am

Dead body (Photo:IANS)

According to preliminary investigations made by the police, both of them have committed suicide.

But the reasons behind the suicides have not yet been confirmed by the police so far.

The deceased, Subhas Pal (75), and Ajit Pal (28), were residents of Thakuranpukur along the Girish Ghosh Road.

Local residents during their morning-walk found the old man’s body hanging from a tree in the area. They identified the body as Subhas and rushed to his residence to inform his family members, mainly his son Ajit.

They became stunned after seeing Ajit lying dead on the floor. A towel was found lying tied around his neck.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the two bodies.

An investigating official said: “The bodies have been sent to the morgue for post-mortem. They might have committed suicides following a family feud. Investigations are still on.”

Locals said that Subhas used to work in a private company and his wife had died around a year ago. He used to stay with his son Ajit at their Thakuranpukur residence.

