At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s Mazandaran province on Thursday, according to report.

According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and some were said to be in serious condition.

The condition of some of the injured is critical, the report added.

Technical failure of the bus was the cause of the accident, IRNA said.

No further details were immediately available.

In 2013, at least 44 people were killed after two intercity buses collided on a road south of the country’s capital, Tehran.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 annual deaths in road accidents. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

(With inputs from agency)