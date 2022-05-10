18 migrants found dead, 203 rescued off Moroccan coasts

The Moroccan navy discovered 18 migrants dead and rescued 203 others off the country’s beaches, according to the state-run MAP news agency.

According to Xinhua news agency, the migrants were rescued in the week of May 2 in operations in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, according to MAP. The majority of the migrants are sub-Saharans, including women.

According to the source, some were discovered onboard improvised boats and jet skis attempting to reach European coasts, while others attempted to swim.

The rescued persons were given first assistance on board, and the diseased people’s remains were recovered, according to the report.

The North African country foiled 63,121 illegal immigration attempts in 2021, according to official statistics.

(with inputs from IANS)