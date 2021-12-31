11 members from single family test positive for Omicron in Pakistan’s Karachi

Eleven members of a single-family have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Pakistan’s Karachi, local media reported on Thursday.

Eleven members were infected with the Omicron variant from Lahore, Geo News reported. Pakistan on Friday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases in a single day nearly after two months.

The COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,927.

At present, 633 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Meanwhile, 12 cases of Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1 per cent in the country, Geo News reported