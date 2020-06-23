At least 104 people were shot in Chicago, of which 14 had died, over the Father’s Day weekend starting from June 19, it was reported.

Of the 14 shot dead, five were children, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media as saying on Monday.

Those shootings from June 19 to Monday produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.

“Bullets don’t just tear apart the things they strike,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

“Bullets also tear apart families. Bullets destroy neighborhoods and they ruin any sense of safety in a community.”

Last month, at least 10 people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and several others injured in shooting in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

In 2018, seven people died and 30 others were wounded.

Last year, at least two people were killed and dozens injured in Chicago as the city embraced a violent start to the weekend.

In 2017, eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.