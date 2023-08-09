10-year-old Emma Edwards marries boyfriend Daniel Junior days before she dies of leukemia

Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old girl who was battling a relentless form of leukemia, fulfilled her poignant final wish by marrying her childhood sweetheart just days before her life tragically cut short.

Emma’s journey began in April of last year when the doctors announced acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Throughout her challenging battle, her parents, Alina (39) and Aaron (41), clung to the hope that their brave daughter would conquer the disease.

As months passed, the family’s hope dimmed by the devastating news in June that Emma’s cancer had taken an incurable turn. With a heavy heart, the hospital informed that Emma had only a few days left to live. Sadly, on July 11, Emma’s battle came to an end.

Advertisement

Emma Edwards’ wedding

Emma Edwards’ dream had always been to marry her boyfriend, the young Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Junior, affectionately known as DJ. The couple had even made a charming attempt at a “wedding” during their school days, a memory that brought smiles to all who knew them.

Moved by Emma’s fervent wish, her family and friends rallied together to ensure her dream would come true. On June 29, the family held a wedding ceremony for the couple, with around 100 attendees witnessing their heartfelt union.

Upon learning of their innocent desire, both Alina and DJ’s mother felt compelled to make the marriage a reality. With swift determination, all plans came into motion.

With a friend officiating, another offering a heartfelt biblical verse, and Emma’s closest friend serving as maid of honor, the ceremony was a poignant celebration of Emma’s life. This event not only realized her dream but also provided an opportunity for those who had been separated from her during her illness to share in her joy.

Alina tenderly shared with the New York Post that cancer creates a world of isolation, but that day, Emma was able to touch the lives of so many who longed to be a part of her journey.