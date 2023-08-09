Who is Emma Edwards? 10-year-old marries boyfriend as her last wish

Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old girl in a fight against a relentless type of leukemia, managed to make her deeply-felt final desire a reality as she tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart shortly before her life took a turn. As the world takes notice of this story, let’s delve into who Emma Edwards truly is.

In the midst of this tale are Emma’s parents, Alina (39) and Aaron (41), who clung to hope as they stood by her side, envisioning a triumph over the disease. Emma found herself within a close-knit family of six, sharing her days alongside four siblings.

It was during a routine journey for a fresh round of treatment that the family received the revelation – the disease would not be defeated. Alina recounts that until that moment, Emma seemed the very picture of health.

However, a hospital visit prompted by a tumble uncovered the cancer nestled within her leg bones in April of the preceding year.

Emma’s battle started in April the year prior, with a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia casting a shadow over her childhood.

At the heart of Emma’s dreams was the aspiration to be united with her beau of two years, 10-year-old Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Junior, affectionately known as DJ. The couple’s playful attempt at a schooltime “wedding” lingered as a cherished memory from their shared past.

United by their love for Emma, a collective of family and friends rallied to make her dream a reality. On the 29th of June, a poignant ceremony unfolded, witnessed by around a hundred attendees who came to witness the young couple’s tender union.

In retrospect, Alina and Aaron expressed their gratitude for being able to grant Emma’s cherished wish before her untimely departure.

Hailing from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Alina, a devoted stay-at-home mother, shared a glimpse into Emma’s unique aspirations, “While most youngsters long for adventures in places like Disneyland, Emma’s heart yearned for a different path – one of marriage, of being a wife, and nurturing three children.”

Moved by Emma and DJ’s desire, both families rallied behind them, ensuring that their union would come to fruition with remarkable swiftness.

Alina remarked that upon learning of their wish, both DJ’s mother and herself had a firm belief that the marriage needed to come to fruition promptly.