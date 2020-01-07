One person was dead and another injured on Monday in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US city of New Orleans, Louisiana, according to police.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said that a man walked into a Walmart and fired multiple rounds, hitting two people.

There were hundreds of customers in the store at the time.

According to Ferguson, the victim, a Walmart employee, died on the spot, while the other person was shot in the foot and was in stable condition.

The suspect was stopped by an officer providing security at the Walmart.

In December, One person was killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Denver, Colorado state.

In November, Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

Earlier in August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.