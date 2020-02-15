At least one person was dead and three others injured in a shooting on Friday outside a Berlin music venue, according to the German authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, police in the German capital said that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the city.

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.

In 2017, two persons, including the gunman, were killed during a shootout at a nightclub in the German city of Constance.

Last year, in October, several shots were fired in the eastern German city of Halle that left two people dead as the suspected assailants fled, according to the police.

One of the killings took place near a synagogue, while a witness reported seeing a gunman fire into a kebab shop.

Synagogues are often protected by police in Germany. Police in two other cities in eastern Germany, Dresden and Leipzig, stepped up security at synagogues there after the shooting in Halle.

Berlin has one of the highest numbers of killings per person among European capitals.