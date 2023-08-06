Who was Shreyas Hareesh? Rising star of Indian bike racing dies

On Saturday a tragic incident took place at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai when a 13-year-old talented racer surrendered to his injuries while he was racing in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

His promising career came to an abrupt end as, he was competing in the Rookie (RTR 200) class of the TVS One-Make Championship, which is part of the INMRC. He had won four successive races and was leading the championship standings.

However, the fateful accident happened when he crashed while exiting Turn 1 in the TVS Rookie race on Saturday. He suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the promoter of the event canceled the remaining races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Shreyas Hareesh was a rising star in the Indian bike racing scene, who had a dream of making it to MotoGP. He was born on July 26, 2010. he was a bright student of Kensri School in Bengaluru. Accomplished much at a very young age he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions.

He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B)