Who was Raju Punjabi, Haryanvi singer who passed away today?

Popular Haryanavi Singer Raju Punjabi, known for his songs like Solid Body and Desi Desi, died on Tuesday. Fondly called the “King of Tunes” by his fans, 40-year-old Raju Punjabi breathed his last at a Hisar hospital where he was admitted for the last 10 days. Raju was reportedly suffering from Hepatitis C also known as “Kala Piliya”. His cremation will take place in his native village Rawatsar.

Several people, including fans, celebrities, and politicians expressed their condolences to his family on social media. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Raju’s death was an irreparable loss to the Haryana music industry.

Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photo of Raju lying in a hospital bed and wrote – come back Raju with crying emojis.

Who was Raju Punjabi, his famous songs and more

Raju Punjabi was born in Rawatsar in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. His real name was Raja Kumar. Punjabi sang several hit Haryanavi songs including “Desi Desi Na Bolya Kar”, “Tu Chij Lajawab”, and “Solid Body” among others. Raju Punjabi also collaborated with Sapana Choudhary for a song called Jalebi.

His last song “Aapse Milke Mujhko Accha Laga” was released on August 12. He also sang the U&Me song featuring another famous Haryana artist Pranjal Dahiya. Raju was currently living in Hisar. He is survived by a wife and three daughters.