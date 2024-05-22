Post-poll violence in Arambagh leaves many injured

The CPM workers and supporters in Arambagh have brought allegations of attack on them by Trinamul Congress-backed goons. The victims alleged that on Monday night at Arambagh Malaypur, gram panchayat-2 Masjidtala, TMC-backed goons attacked and damaged their houses badly. They did not even spare women and children at home. Those badly injured were rushed to the Arambagh medical college hospital.

The CPM workers said, “TMC local leaders had previously threatened us of dire consequences if we and our family members set out to cast our votes or actively participate in the polling process, supporting the CPM candidate. Despite their threat we exercised our constitutional rights. On Monday night, a group of goons attacked our house and badly damaged it. They thrashed us and didn’t even spare the women and children.”

Those allegedly attacked and thrashed by the goons are Afsara Mallick, Mirja Golam Mortaja, Tanijam Begum and others. The women victims with serious injuries in the abdomen region were rushed to Arambagh medical college hospital.

The victims said the police did not respond to their complaint and took no steps in arresting the culprits.

The TMC Arambagh organization chairman, Swapan Nandy refuted all the allegations brought against them by the CPM workers.

Arambagh Police said they have initiated investigations over the post-poll violence.