Who was Ashish Sakharkar? Know about the Indian bodybuilder

The bodybuilding world is mourning the loss of the renowned and accomplished Ashish Sakharkar, who breathed his last on July 19 after bravely fighting an illness for several days. This news has sent shockwaves through his countless fans and followers, prompting many to reflect on the life of this exceptional athlete.

Ashish Sakharkar’s journey in the world of bodybuilding was nothing short of remarkable. Hailing from the vibrant city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Ashish’s passion for the sport drove him to achieve remarkable feats that earned him a multitude of titles, including the prestigious Mr. India, Mr. Universe, and Mr. Maharashtra.

His dedication and commitment to the sport did not go unnoticed, as he was honored with the esteemed Shiv Chhatrapati Award, a testament to his enduring impact on the bodybuilding community. His victories have inspired countless fitness enthusiasts to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence.

At the age of 43, Ashish ‘The Expert’ Sakharkar was still competing in the 80 kg bodybuilding category when he was unfortunately struck by illness. Despite undergoing treatment for several days, his battle proved to be insurmountable, leaving a void in the hearts of those who admired him.

Beyond the stage, Ashish was a devoted family man. He was married to Runali Sakharkar, a homemaker, and they shared a beautiful son named Ayush. On his Instagram, Ashish lovingly shared moments of his son’s mundan ceremony, showcasing his proud fatherly love.

Born on November 18, 1980, Ashish’s life was one of dedication, determination, and passion for his craft. His exceptional accomplishments included being crowned the Mr. India title not once but four times, along with securing Silver and Bronze medals in the prestigious Mr. Universe competitions.

It is heartbreaking to witness such an extraordinary life being cut short by a prolonged and severe illness. The bodybuilding community and his countless admirers now mourn the loss of Ashish Sakharkar.