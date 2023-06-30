Who was Majid Ali renowned snooker player from Pakistan?

Majid Ali renowned snooker player from Pakistan committed suicide in his hometown Samundri near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday (June 29).

He was a well-known snooker player as he was an Asian U-21 silver medalist and represented Pakistan several times at the international levels, not only this he was also a top player in the national circuit.

Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days. Police confirmed that he ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine. Majid’s brother Umar confirmed that his brother was suffering from depression for a long time but admitted that his suicide has shocked everyone including him.

The investigation is on, but the loss has shocked the snooker community throughout the world. Majid is the second snooker player to die in a month. Last month, another international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker chairman, Alamgir Sheikh said the entire community was saddened by Majid’s death.

“He had so much talent and was young and we expected so much from him to bring laurels for Pakistan,” he said.