Who was Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn?

In the wake of Kevin Spacey’s acquittal in the sexual harassment charges, there has been considerable buzz on social media among those who closely followed the case. In connection to this, we bring you some information about Ari Behn, who had accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment.

Ari Mikael Behn was a Norwegian author, playwright, and visual artist, and he is best known for being married to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway from 2002 to 2017. He led a private life and held no special titles or status during his marriage.

Formerly known as Mikael Bjørshol until 1996, Behn gained some recognition for his 1999 short story collection titled “Trist som faen” (“Sad as hell”), which received positive reviews in Norwegian newspapers and remains his most well-known work. His engagement to Märtha Louise brought further attention to the book, and by 2020, it had sold nearly 100,000 copies since its publication.

Behn received various national and foreign honors, including medals from Norway and the Netherlands.

Tragically, on 25th December 2019, Behn passed away at his home in Lommedalen. His family revealed that he died by suicide, and it was known that he had been battling alcoholism and mental health issues. In an interview back in 2009, he had openly spoken about his chronic depression and feelings of loneliness.

His death led to an unusually open and forthright public response from the Norwegian royal family, including King Harald V, Queen Sonja, and other members of his former wife’s family, who expressed their sorrow in public statements. His funeral took place at Oslo Cathedral on 3rd January 2020.

Ari Behn left behind a completed manuscript for a children’s book, co-authored with his eldest daughter, Maud Angelica, but it remains uncertain whether the book will be published.

Behn’s final resting place is the Cemetery of Our Saviour.

In December 2017, he had spoken out, alleging that actor Kevin Spacey had groped his genitals at a nightclub during the afterparty for the Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007.