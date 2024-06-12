Kevin Spacey opens up on sexual assault charges and millions of debts

‘The Usual Suspects’ actor Kevin Spacey recently opened up about his mounting financial struggles and the #MeToo allegations against him on Piers Morgan’s show, ‘Uncensored.’ Since the scandal, the ‘House of Cards’ actor has avoided the limelight and has been largely silent about his case.

In 2017, Spacey faced multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. According to a report by Variety, in 2022, a New York jury determined that Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was just 14.

Additionally, in the following year, a UK court found Spacey not guilty of nine sexual assault charges from four complainants. Spacey has consistently denied the allegations against him. However, he is currently involved in another trial over an allegation accusing him of sexually assaulting a man.

Advertisement

On the show, Spacey admitted to “pushing boundaries” when asked about the allegations. When asked to elaborate, he said, “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.” When asked if he acknowledged the potential criminal nature of his actions, Spacey replied that he would not use the word “grope” to describe his actions, stating he has been “gentle with people.”

Morgan further probed, asking, “Would you say all of that was consensual or was it an attempt at seduction, that if it was repelled, by definition becomes I guess non-consensual, that if you’re being handsy, if you’re groping people, and they don’t want to do it …” Spacey responded that people should let you know that it’s non-consensual and ask to stop. He admitted it might have been difficult for a young actor to speak against someone of his stature but expressed readiness to take accountability for his past actions.

Kevin Spacey also opened up about his mounting debts, including high legal fees, and broke down, revealing that his Baltimore home is being sold at auction. When asked if he is facing bankruptcy, he admitted he has millions of dollars in debts.

When asked how much money he had in his bank account, Spacey replied “none,” unable to hold back his tears.