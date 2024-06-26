Employee accuses elite club executive of sexual harassment

A female employee has accused an executive of an elite club of sexual harassment.

She lodged a complaint (FIR) at the Shakespeare Sarani police station detailing the entire matter. The police have initiated an investigation. The club authorities have remained silent on the issue. This incident in the elite club of south Kolkata has sparked controversy. No arrests have been made yet, according to reports. In the complaint, the woman mentioned that her mother-in-law was an employee of the elite club on Wood Street in south Kolkata. After her mother-in-law’s death, the complainant got the job. She began working as an in-charge of a department in the club in 2022 after receiving her appointment letter. She became a permanent employee in 2023, and that is when the problems allegedly started.

Her main accusation is against a person who came to be in charge of the club’s house maintenance committee and staff committee. She claimed that he repeatedly harassed her and sometimes used obscene language to insult her. He also humiliated her by accusing her of not working and transferred her to another department. However, the harassment reached its peak in February this year, according to the complaint. The accused called her to a construction site within the club where he was allegedly drinking alcohol. Upon her arrival, he inappropriately touched her. Sensing danger, she fled the scene. But subsequently, he continued to touch her inappropriately on multiple occasions, as per her allegations. Despite informing the club authorities, no action was taken, and the harassment continued. Finally, with no other option, she went to the police. The woman’s lawyer stated that the complaint of sexual harassment against the individual was filed last week. However, the club has not made any comments regarding the matter.

Advertisement