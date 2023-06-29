Who is Kevin Spacey, Hollywood actor charged with sexual harassment?

Actor Kevin Spacey is making headlines as his trial for multiple sexual assault charges begins, with him arriving in London for the proceedings. To provide some background information on Kevin Spacey, let’s take a closer look at his career.

Spacey began his journey in the world of theatre, later transitioning to Broadway. In the late 1980s, he started appearing in films, starting with minor roles in movies like Heartburn (1986) and Working Girl (1988). Throughout the 90s, Spacey took on supporting parts in films such as Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and Iron Will (1994). However, it was his role as Roger “Verbal” Kint in the 1995 film The Usual Suspects that brought him widespread acclaim, earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. That same year, he portrayed a serial killer and villain in the movie Seven — the title stylised as Se7en alongside Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Some of the notable projects Kevin Spacey has been involved in include the films Superman Returns (2006), Margin Call (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), and Baby Driver (2017). In addition, Spacey took on the role of director for the film Albino Alligator in 1996.

Throughout his career, Spacey has garnered numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a British Academy Film Award. He has also been nominated for a Grammy Award and received 12 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. In 1999, Spacey was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2010 and 2015, he was named an honorary Commander and Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, respectively.

Charges against Kevin Spacey

In 1999, The Sunday Times Magazine published an article discussing Spacey’s dedication to acting and questioned his personal life, as he did not have a publicly known partner. The article led to speculation about Spacey’s sexual orientation, with Esquire magazine suggesting that he might be gay. Spacey responded to these rumors by stating in interviews, including one with Playboy, that he was not gay.

On October 29, 2017, actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26, while both were attending a party. Following Rapp’s accusation, fifteen more individuals came forward, claiming similar instances of abuse. This group included Boston anchorwoman Heather Unruh, who accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, as well as filmmaker Tony Montana, actor Roberto Cavazos, Richard Dreyfuss’s son Harry, and eight people who had worked on the television series House of Cards, in which Spacey had a leading role.