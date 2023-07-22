One of the eight children of comedy legend Charlie Chaplin with Nobel Prize–winning playwright Eugene O’Neill, his daughter and actor Josephine Chaplin passed away at the age of 74.

Chaplin passed away on July 13 in Paris, according to a statement from her family, according to Variety, a US-based news source.

Josephine Chaplin, the third of Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill’s eight children, was born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California. She made her film debut at a young age in her father’s 1952 film, “Limelight.”

Advertisement

Josephine Chaplin was the third of eight children born to actress and Nobel Prize–winning playwright Eugene O’Neill and the sixth of the legendary comedy actor’s 11 offspring.

In 1942, Chaplin and O’Neill began dating. The following year, they were wed. Despite the fact that Oona was only 18 and Charlie was 53, the silent film icon “at last found true happiness, and it seems they had both found their soul mates,” according to the Chaplin Office.

Her three sons Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet as well as her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher survive her, according to Variety.

Later in life, Chaplin oversaw the family business in Paris and donated money to build her father’s statue in Waterville, Ireland.

She had lived in Paris for a long time and was involved in an odd extortion scheme shortly after her father passed away in 1978 and two men stole his remains and coffin. The corpses were discovered 11 weeks after the family declined to pay a ransom.

She played the lead in several movies. starred in 1972’s acclaimed films “The Canterbury Tales” by Pier Paolo Pasolini and “L’odeur des fauves” by Richard Balducci. She also appeared in Menahem Golan’s 1972 drama “Escape to the Sun,” about a group of people attempting to escape the Soviet Union, alongside Laurence Harvey.

She went on to star in the Canadian drama “The Bay Boy” in 1984, which served as the launchpad for Kiefer Sutherland’s acting career. According to Variety, she played Hadley Richardson alongside Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 television miniseries “Hemingway.”