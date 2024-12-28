US Prez Biden, China mourn Manmohan Singh’s demise

Paying rich tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh, US President Joe Biden has said that the unprecedented level of cooperation between his country and India today would not have been possible without the former Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage.

”From forging the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted path-breaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations—and the world—for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

Advertisement

President Biden recollected that he had a chance to meet Dr Singh as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during his official state visit to the US in 2009. He said Dr Singh also graciously hosted him in New Delhi in 2013. ”As we discussed then, the US-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people,” he added.

Advertisement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also offered sincere condolences to the Indian government and people, as well as to the family of Dr Singh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Dr Singh was a senior politician and renowned economist in India who made positive contributions to the development of China-India relations.

During his tenure as PM, the two countries announced the establishment of a strategic cooperative partnership aimed at peace and prosperity, and reached an agreement on the political guiding principles for resolving border issues, the Chinese spokesperson said.