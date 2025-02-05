PM Modi mourns demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, condoled the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

The PM lauded him as a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. He hailed his contributions in areas like health, education, rural development, and women empowerment.

In a post on X, Mr Modi wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people. I will always cherish my interactions with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions of followers and admirers across the world.”

Earlier in the day, the Aga Khan Foundation wrote on X: ”His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family.”

The announcement of his designated successor will follow.

Aga Khan IV established the Aga Khan Foundation in 1967 to bring together human, financial, and technical resources to address the challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalised communities in the world. The Foundation operates in 18 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.