NE CMs mourn the demise of Pope Francis, hail him as global icon of peace, compassion

The passing of Pope Francis has drawn heartfelt tributes from Chief Ministers across the northeastern states of India, who hailed him as a towering moral figure and a global symbol of peace, humility, and compassion.

The 88-year-old pontiff, the first Latin American pope, passed away after more than a decade of transformative leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

Known for his progressive views, concern for the poor, and efforts to reform the Church, Pope Francis was admired across religious and political boundaries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow at the Pope’s demise, calling him an inspiring figure who worked for the vulnerable till his last breath.

“It is with deep sadness that we receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His pontificate was defined by tireless efforts for peace, a strong voice for the vulnerable & significant reforms in the Church. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath,” Sarma posted on social media.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, whose state has a significant Catholic population, called Pope Francis a “People’s Pope” and praised his legacy of love and humility.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People’s Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls,” Sangma wrote on his official X handle.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also expressed sorrow, describing the late pontiff as a global moral leader. “I express my profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. As a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership, his contributions to humanity will be remembered with deep reverence,” he said.

During his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis became known for his efforts to modernize the Church, his outreach to marginalized communities, and his strong stance on issues like climate change, economic inequality, and interfaith dialogue.