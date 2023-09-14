Who was Humayun Bhat? Cop loses his life in Anantnag gunfight

In a heartbreaking incident, Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat was among the three Army personnel who tragically lost their lives in a gunfight that unfolded in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In light of that incident, we take a moment to remember and reflect upon the life of Humayun.

Humayun, the son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, came from a family with deep connections to the law enforcement community. His father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, had served as a senior police officer in Jammu & Kashmir until his retirement in 2018. With heavy hearts, Ghulam Hassan Bhat paid his final respects to his son, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Bhat.

Tragedy struck on that fateful Wednesday, claiming the life of DySP Humayun Bhat during the intense gunfight. Humayun had embarked on his career as an officer in the 2018 batch, and his dedication to duty was undeniable.

The sorrow surrounding this loss was compounded by the fact that Humayun had recently begun a new chapter in his personal life. Just a year and a half ago, he had entered into matrimony, and joy had graced his life once more when his first child, a daughter, was born only two months ago.

Today, amidst the grief-stricken crowd, his wife stood strong, cradling their two-month-old daughter in her arms. It is a stark reminder of the profound personal sacrifices by individuals like DySP Humayun Bhat. Officers like him always put their lives on the line to uphold the law and protect their community.

As the family mourns the loss of Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, the entire country also pays tribute to his unwavering commitment and the sacrifices made by his family.