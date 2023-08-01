Who was ASI Tikaram Meena? Officer killed by colleague Chetan Singh

In the wake of the devastating incident, let us learn about ASI Tikaram Meena. He is one of the victims of the heinous crime of constable Chetan Singh.

Meena belonged to a modest and close-knit family. He is survived by his mother Goli Devi, wife Barfi Devi. He has a daughter Pooja Meena, and son Rajendra. Rajendra’s pet name at home is Dilkush Meena.

Currently residing in Mumbai, Pooja married Premraj Meena, who works as a station master with the railways. At the time of the tragic event, Meena’s son Dilkush was away in Goa. Upon hearing the devastating news, he rushed back to Sawai Madhopur, his hometown, arriving late on Monday via flight. Now, he anxiously awaits the arrival of his father’s lifeless body in their native village of Shyampura.

More than a day has passed since the fatal shooting of ASI Tikaram Meena, aged 57, by his colleague Chetan Singh aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express early on Monday. Meena’s wife and mother in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur do not yet know of his tragic demise.

The community in the village has been working diligently to shield Meena’s wife from learning about the heartbreaking incident. The authorities will bring Meena’s dead body on Tuesday, brought back to the village by train. Locals have taken it upon themselves to prevent outsiders from reaching the village during this time, ensuring that Tikaram’s wife remains unaware of her husband’s untimely death.

One of the neighbors, Bunty Sharma, aged 35, shared that Meena’s children are aware of the tragic event. However, due to Barfi’s delicate health condition as a heart patient with blood pressure issues, the villagers have decided not to break the dreadful news to her just yet. They fear the immense impact it might have on her well-being. Meena’s mother, Goli Devi, and his uncle, Girraj Meena, are yet to be informed about the heart-wrenching loss as they all reside together under one roof.