Who is Taylor Taranto, arrested some distance away from Obama’s house?

A man, who is believed to be a Donald Trump fanatic has been arrested for threatening to blow up the house of former President of the US Barack Obama. Taylor Taranto is the man in question who was also responsible for the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Who is Taylor Taranto

Taylor Taranto is a 37-year-old resident of Seattle in Washington. It was the Secret Service who located him some distance away from Obama’s house. Taranto immediately tried to make a vanishing act, however, the Secret Service made a good chase of him. At the time he was arrested Taranto’s vehicle was parked close to where he was moving about. There were several weapons and also items to make explosive devices. But it had not been put together.

In recent times, Taranto was seen living in a vehicle near the Washington jailhouse. He also has repeatedly said on his online social media account why he had not yet been arrested over for the January 6 Capitol violence. Strangely, Taranto himself posted a video of himself inside the Capitol at the times riots took place.

Officials are now concerned because Taranto had made threats recently on social media against a public figure (those in the know say it may have been about Obama).

Taranto also has an open warrant on charges pertaining to January 6 violence on the US Capitol. Senior law enforcement officials said the fact that Taranto was in Washington, D.C., area wasn’t an accident. He was there very much by choice. Now, Taranto has been charged with being a fugitive.