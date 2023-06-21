Stockton Rush is the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that provides Submersible services for commercial projects, Scientific research, and exploration.

Stockton Rush is one of the five members who are feared missing on a once-in-a-lifetime trip on the Titanic Submersible to the site where the Titanic ship wreckage lies.

As the search and rescue mission continues for the private submersible that went missing while on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, more and more is emerging about its five passengers.

Among the confirmed passengers are British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the vessel, is also on it.

Rush is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder (2009) of OceanGate, he oversees the company’s financial and engineering strategies and provides a clear vision for the development of 4,000-meter (13,123 feet) and 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) capable crewed submersibles and their partner launch and recovery platforms which make OceanGate Inc the leading provider of crewed submersibles for charter and scientific research. Rush became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world when he obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19.

Rush during college summer holidays, served as a DC-8 first officer, flying out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Overseas National Airways under a subcontract from Saudi Arabian Airlines,. Over the course of three summers, Rush flew to locations such as Cairo, Damascus, Bombay, London, Zurich, and Khartoum.

Rush earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Princeton University in 1984 and an MBA from the Berkeley Haas School of Business in 1989.