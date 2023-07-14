Who is Sheela Bhatt? Journalist Who ‘Met PM Modi When He Was Doing MA’ and Interviewed Dawood Ibrahim

Renowned journalist Sheela Bhatt has recently grabbed headlines for her intriguing account of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his postgraduate studies in 1981. In light of the questions raised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress regarding the Prime Minister’s educational qualifications, Bhatt’s revelation has sparked a flurry of online discussions from both sides. Amidst this fervor, let us delve into the captivating story of Sheela Bhatt herself.

Sheela Bhatt is no stranger to captivating tales and gripping encounters. In fact, she is the same intrepid journalist who once interviewed the elusive and notorious underworld figure, Dawood Ibrahim. Bhatt’s journey into the murky depths of the Mumbai underworld began when her photograph with Karim Lala, a prominent mafia don in the late 1970s, caught the attention of none other than Dawood himself.

According to Bhatt, she initially crossed paths with Dawood when he was still a budding criminal, gradually making his presence felt in the criminal landscape. Over the years, she had the opportunity to meet him multiple times, conducting interviews on Indian soil as well as in Dubai. One particularly memorable encounter occurred in 1988 when Bhatt visited Dubai for an interview with the elusive don, who remains one of India’s most wanted criminals due to his involvement in various acts of terror, including the infamous 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

In subsequent years, Bhatt found herself crossing paths with Dawood once again, this time in a Baroda jail. As a seasoned journalist, she frequently traveled between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Gujarat for her reporting assignments. To her surprise, she discovered Dawood engaged in a casual game of football within the confines of the prison. During their conversation, the don expressed his intention to avenge the actions of Alamzeb, a key figure in Karim Lala’s Mumbai operations. True to his words, Alamzeb met an untimely demise shortly after Bhatt published her article on the subject.

The year 1987 witnessed another significant episode in Bhatt’s encounters with Dawood. From his abode in Dubai, Dawood persistently contacted her, leading to an appointment for an interview. Bhatt’s trip to Dubai in 1988 was primarily centered around an investigation into the drug business, but her primary concern was the financial cost of the trip rather than the intimidating prospect of meeting Dawood himself. Having fearlessly interviewed and encountered notorious figures such as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Chhota Rajan, Varadarajan Mudaliar, Yusuf Patel, Haji Mastan, and Arun Gawli, Bhatt felt no apprehension.