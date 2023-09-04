Who is Shakeela? Popular actress participates in Bigg Boss Telugu

Shakeela, a prominent figure known for her diverse career in the entertainment industry and politics, is currently making waves as a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu. Let’s delve into her life and journey.

Born into a Muslim family in Kodambakkam, Madras, India, Shakeela’s given name is Shakeela Begum. She had an unconventional path into the world of films, as she couldn’t complete her school leaving certificate examination and eventually ventured into the world of cinema.

Right from the beginning of her career, Shakeela starred in B movies and softcore pornography. One of her breakthrough moments came with the film “Kinnarathumbikal,” which catapulted her into the limelight and garnered an unprecedented following, from young enthusiasts to the older generation.

In her early movies, Shakeela featured in some controversial topless scenes, which played a pivotal role in gaining her recognition. Her B movies were not confined to one language; they were dubbed and released in almost every Indian language. Furthermore, her films even reached international audiences as they were dubbed into languages such as Nepalese, Chinese, and Sinhala. As a result, her name became synonymous with soft-porn movies in India, often referred to as “Shakeela films.”

To manage certain scenes, Shakeela enlisted the help of a body double, Surayya Banu, for her topless scenes.

As her career evolved, Shakeela transitioned into family character roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada language films starting in 2003. She penned her autobiography in Malayalam, offering insights into her family, background, and her interactions with notable film personalities, politicians, and childhood friends.

Shakeela and her films:

In January 2018, Shakeela announced her 250th film as an actor, “Sheelavathi,” which went into production.

In 2012, she made the decision to no longer appear in B-grade movies. She released her autobiography, titled “Shakeela: Aatmakatha,” in 2013. Additionally, she expanded her family by adopting a daughter named Mila.

Shakeela’s final movie was a Tamil film titled “Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala,” marking the culmination of her cinematic journey.

Now, as she embarks on her journey within the walls of Bigg Boss Telugu, Shakeela’s multifaceted career and life experiences are sure to add depth to the intriguing mix of contestants in the show.