Who is Sarah Sunny? Hearing-impaired lawyer appears in SC hearing

Sarah Sunny, a pioneering hearing-impaired lawyer, made a historic appearance before the Supreme Court on Friday. With the invaluable assistance of a sign language interpreter, she engaged in real-time proceedings, breaking barriers for physically-challenged lawyers seeking to advocate for their cases.

Sarah Sunny’s remarkable journey is defined by her groundbreaking role as India’s first Deaf Advocate. Her commitment to justice and the promotion of human rights is evident in her advocacy work. Sarah is an active member of the Human Rights Law Network, where she passionately contributes to the cause of justice and equal rights for all.

Beyond her legal career, Sarah is deeply involved in championing the rights and well-being of the hearing-impaired community. Her advocacy efforts extend to the National Association of Deaf individuals. There she plays a vital role in empowering and advocating for this community.

Sarah’s educational and professional trajectory reflects her unwavering passion for law and advocacy. She pursued her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at St. Joseph College of Law, a period that laid the foundation for her legal career. Through diverse internship experiences, including roles at the Centre for Law and Policy Research and Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan in Bangalore, she gained valuable insights into the legal world.

Prior to her legal studies, Sarah completed her Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) at Jyoti Nivas College. She focused on business law, accounting, and marketing. Her academic journey began at St. Claret Pre-University in India, where she studied economics, accounting, business, and computer science.

Throughout her educational and professional pursuits, Sarah has nurtured interest in constitutional law, disability law, and human rights law. Her goal is to make a difference by helping individuals and aspiring legal professionals to enter the field of law.

Sarah’s recent appearance before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud showcases her resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of justice for all. This moment underscores her dedication to ensuring that justice is accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities.

Her pioneering efforts open doors for a more inclusive legal system, where everyone’s voice can be heard and represented.