Mukhtar’s lawyer files complaint, seeks FIR in politician’s death

Within 24 hours of the death of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his lawyer has filed an application in the Special MP-MLA Court here to register an FIR and secure CCTV footage in Banda jail, citing Mukhtar’s statement as a dying one.

The appearance of Mukhtar Ansari and his 12 other associates in the gangster case was scheduled on Friday. At present, the court has not given any decision on this application.

In Barabanki, hearing is going on in different courts in the cases of forgery and gangsterism against Mukhtar Ansari and his 12 associates on the charges of registering the ambulance with fake documents.

Special Judge of MP-MLA Court Kamalkant Srivastava was present in the court when Mukhtar Ansari’s lawyer Randhir Singh Suman submitted an application in the court.

In the application, late Mukhtar Ansari has been described as the applicant and it has been said that on March 21, Mukhtar Ansari had given a letter to the court.

Mukhtar had claimed to have fed with poisonous substances in Banda jail on March 19. Now he died under mysterious circumstances, hence there is a need to consider Mukhtar’s statement as his death sentence and file a case, said the application.

The application demanded that the footage of CCTV cameras installed in Banda jail should be preserved.

The details and photographs of all the officers who came in the night for inspection should be preserved.

A demand has been made to order registration of FIR. At present, the court has not yet given any decision on this application.