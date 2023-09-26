Sarah Sunny argues case with sign language interpreter before CJI

In a groundbreaking moment, a hearing-impaired lawyer, Sarah Sunny, made history by presenting her case before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. This significant event sets a precedent for physically-challenged lawyers seeking to represent their cases in the legal arena.

Sarah Sunny’s remarkable feat was made possible with the invaluable assistance of an Indian sign language interpreter, Saurav. Senior advocate Sanchita Ain advocated for Sarah to be allowed to argue her case with an interpreter, and Chief Justice Chandrachud swiftly approved the request.

However, this historic occurrence nearly faced an obstacle when the control room responsible for managing virtual hearings initially hesitated to accommodate Sarah Sunny and her interpreter.

When Sarah’s turn finally arrived, Saurav stepped forward, acting as a vital bridge between her and the world. His rapid hand and finger movements conveyed the proceedings before the court. They ensured that Sarah was aware of what was being discussed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta praised the interpreter’s incredible speed in conveying sign language, a sentiment that Chief Justice Chandrachud echoed.

Despite Sarah’s case being initially listed as number 37, the bench permitted them to stay connected for the day’s proceedings.

Witnessing the duo’s silent sign language conversations during the rapid-fire listing of urgent cases was an eye-opening experience for many.

As the bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud rapidly progressed through the list, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced his admiration. He commented that the interpreter’s exceptional swiftness in conveying court proceedings to the lawyer was truly remarkable. Chief Justice Chandrachud shared the same sentiment and concurred with Mehta’s observation.

When the Javed Abidi Foundation’s petition came up, the Sarah-Saurav initiated a lively exchange of silent sign language arguments. Their performance left a profound and lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of witnessing this historic moment.