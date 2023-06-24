Prime Minister Modi delivered a historic speech at the U.S. Congress followed by roaring ‘Modi Modi’ slogans, autographs, and selfies. His speech also got 79 rounds of applause and 15 standing ovations. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to a joint sitting, Ro Khanna, US a House Representative, praised PM Modi and called his speech a powerful speech.

“I think the Prime Minister gave a very strong speech,” he said, adding that the address was well received by the US Congress. He stated that PM Modi reaffirmed the US and India’s collaboration in business, technology, and defence, as well as the very significant statement that India respects all world religions.

Who is Ro Khanna?

Rohit Khanna is the U.S. representative from California’s 17th congressional district since 2017. He first ran for the same position in 2014 and was a member of the Democratic Party. From August 8, 2009, to August 2011, Khanna worked as the deputy assistant secretary in the US Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama. Ro has been close to Rahul Gandhi. He is also a member of the Pakistan Congressional Caucus. Ro Khanna became the first Indian-American to join the Pakistan Congressional Caucus in the year 2019. The Pakistanis, including the Pakistani ambassador to the US, welcomed him while his action had raised questions in the Indian-American community.