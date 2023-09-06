Who is Ridhi Dogra? Actress plays Shahrukh’s mother in Jawan

At the age of 38, Ridhi Dogra displays remarkable confidence as she takes on the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother, who is 57 years old, in the film “Jawan,” set to hit the screens on September 7th.

Ridhi Dogra is currently enjoying a prosperous phase in her professional journey. Following her noteworthy roles in shows like ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil,’ she has secured roles in two highly anticipated films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3.’ In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, the talented actress shared her motivations behind choosing to work alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She also expressed a deep admiration for director Maneesh Sharma, stating, “My decision to join the cast of ‘Tiger 3’ was primarily driven by my desire to collaborate with Maneesh Sharma. I have always held a special place in my heart for ‘Band Baaja Baaraat.’ I’ve known Maneesh since his days as an Assistant Director, even before I embarked on my acting career. When I learned that he would be directing ‘Tiger 3,’ I enthusiastically accepted the opportunity, purely because of him.”

Who is Ridhi Dogra?

Riddhi Dogra, born on 22nd September 1984, is an accomplished Indian actress recognized for her impressive performances in various roles. She has notably portrayed characters like Nisha Jindal in “Woh Apna Sa,” Nusrat in “Asur,” Astha in “The Married Woman,” and Priya in “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?” Riddhi has also showcased her talents through her participation in popular television shows such as “Nach Baliye 6” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.”

Riddhi Dogra pursued her education at Apeejay School, located in Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi. She achieved her bachelor’s degree in Psychology with Honours from Kamala Nehru College.

Before venturing into the television industry, Riddhi Dogra honed her skills as a dancer at the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. Her initial foray into the industry involved working as a co-producer at Zoom.

In addition to her television roles, Dogra has also showcased her hosting talents, particularly in the Independence special show “Azaadi” for Life OK in 2012. Notably, in 2013, she participated in the popular dance reality show “Nach Baliye 6.”

Her acting credits encompass diverse characters, including Savitri in “Savitri,” Aditi in “Diya Aur Baati Hum,” and Nisha in “Woh Apna Sa.”

Her most recent web series, “The Married Woman,” directed by Sahir Raza, received critical acclaim and garnered praise from her devoted fan base and audiences alike. It’s worth mentioning that Monica Dogra also plays a leading role in this web series.