Who is Rajinder Pal Singh aka Jaspal Gill, jailed in US for human trafficking from Canada to US?

Rajinder Pal Singh, also known as Jaspal Gill, is an Indian origin 49 years old man who pleaded guilty on Thursday, and sent to prison for more than three years. For Smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into United States. For doing that he took in more than USD 500,000. He did this by ride-hailing app Uber.

Confessing his crime Rajinder Pal Singh admitted that he arranged over 600 trips involving the transportation of Indian nationals illegally smuggled into the US from mid-2018 to 2022. Singh and his co-conspirators used sophisticated means to launder the organisation’s illicit proceeds.

According to investigation estimates, between July 2018, and April 2022, the 17 Uber accounts linked to the smuggling ring ran up more than USD 80,000 in charges.

Singh’s co-conspirators would use the one-way vehicle rentals to transport those smuggled to their ultimate destinations outside Washington state in trips that usually began near the border in the wee hours and were split between different rides.

The members of the smuggling ring also used cosmopolitan means to launder the illicit proceeds. In the plea agreement, Singh also admitted that the purpose of the complex money movement was to obscure the illegal nature of the funds.

Once the smuggling was completed the fee was received in cash from New York Hawala, these funds were converted into a cheque mails to operators in Kentucky and then were washed through multiple financial accounts. Many Uber Drivers and Different hotel employees were also involved in this illegal business.

Investigators also found about USD 45,000 in cash and counterfeit identity documents from one of Singh’s homes in California.

According to investigation Rajinder Pal Singh is an illegal citizen of America and will be deported soon after his three year resentment will be over.