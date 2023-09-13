Who is Raj Subramaniam? India-born FedEx CEO wins top biz award

Raj Subramaniam, the CEO of FedEx, a globally renowned transportation company, and an Indian-American, recently received the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award. Let’s delve into who he is.

Raj was born on September 14, 1967, in Trivandrum, Kerala. He attended Loyola School in Trivandrum before pursuing his higher education. His academic journey took him to various institutions, including the SIES Group of Institutions in Bombay, IIT Bombay, and Syracuse University in New York. He earned his MS in Chemical Engineering and an MBA with a focus on Marketing and Finance.

In addition to his professional achievements, Raj has strong family ties. His wife, Uma Subramaniam, works alongside him at FedEx, contributing to the company’s success. Their son, Arjun Rajesh, is part of FedEx’s ecommerce division, following in his father’s footsteps. Furthermore, Raj’s brother, Rajeev Subramaniam, is also a valued member of the FedEx family.

Raj’s roots trace back to a family with distinguished careers. His father, C Subramaniam, retired as a DGP in the Indian Police Service, and his mother, B Kamalammal, serves as an anesthetist at a general hospital.

Raj Subramaniam is a linguist, proficient in four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, and Malayalam. These language skills have undoubtedly contributed to his global success.

Raj Subramaniam at FedEx:

As the CEO of FedEx Corporation, Raj leads a vast conglomerate with an impressive annual revenue of $92 billion and a global workforce exceeding 600,000 employees. His journey within the company has been marked by significant milestones.

He began his career at FedEx in 1996, ascending the ranks swiftly. Initially, he served as Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific, until September 2003. Following this, he assumed the role of Regional President in Canada.

In June 2006, Raj Subramaniam was appointed Senior Vice President at FedEx Services, where he dedicated six years and eight months to his role. His journey continued, with his appointment as EVP in Marketing & Communication at FedEx Corporation in February 2013. In January 2019, he briefly held the position of President and CEO of FedEx Express, transitioning to President & COO of FedEx Corporation in March 2019.

Raj Subramaniam’s had a remarkable journey from his humble beginnings to the helm of a global corporation. It serves as an inspiring example of dedication and achievement. His contributions to FedEx and the Indian-American community have earned him the well-deserved Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the business world.