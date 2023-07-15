Who Is R Vanramchhuanga? Mizoram BJP Leader Resigns Amid Allegations of Church Destruction in Manipur

R Vanramchhuanga, a prominent figure in the Mizoram Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made headlines recently as he announced his resignation from the position of vice president of the state unit. In a heartfelt letter dated July 13, he expressed his strong belief that the recent spate of Christian church destruction in Manipur was not a result of random acts, but rather had the support of both state and central authorities. This revelation has stirred significant attention, prompting us to delve into who this man really is.

The state of Manipur has been marred by ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The violence has resulted in the tragic loss of over 140 lives and forced nearly 60,000 individuals to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Vanramchhuanga’s resignation letter, addressed to Mizoram BJP chief Vanlalhmuaka, reveals his deep anguish over the “anti-Christian activities” that unfolded in the neighboring state. He boldly accused Meitei militants of setting ablaze an alarming number of Christian churches, pastor quarters, and office buildings, totaling a staggering 357 structures.

Unveiling his disappointment, the former BJP leader laid blame on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing them of falling short in protecting the Christian community. He emphasized that despite Shah’s three-day visit to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, the violence persisted both during his presence and after his departure.

Vanramchhuanga’s revelations have fueled existing allegations that the BJP harbors anti-Christian sentiments. When questioned about his future plans, he disclosed that leaders from other political parties had reached out to him, seeking his collaboration. However, he clarified that he had yet to determine the steps he would take in response.

As the year draws to a close, anticipation grows for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, scheduled to take place within the next few months. The political landscape is likely to witness intriguing developments in the wake of Vanramchhuanga’s resignation and his scathing allegations against authorities at both the state and central levels.