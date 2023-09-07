Who is Prashasti Singh, writer of ‘Thank you for Coming’?

On Wednesday, the trailer for “Thank You For Coming” hit the internet and quickly gained traction. It made its way to the trending list. The trailer introduces us to the story of Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman in her thirties on a quest to discover true love and happiness. But let’s take a moment to learn more about the mind behind this movie, Prashasti Singh.

Prashasti Singh, a 33-year-old talent hailing from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has a unique background. She attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi, for her schooling and continued her educational journey at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi, followed by the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Lucknow. Her academic achievements include a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management.

More about Prashasti Singh:

Prashasti’s family includes her mother, Bharti Singh, and her brother, Samyak Singh. Interestingly, her decision to pursue a career in stand-up comedy initially faced resistance from her mother, but she eventually came around to support her daughter’s choice.

Advertisement

Before entering the world of comedy, Prashasti ventured into the corporate sector in 2009. She began her professional journey as a business technology analyst at Deloitte Consulting, where she gained valuable experience for a year and a half. Later, she worked as a senior analyst at Dell, showcasing her versatility in the corporate world.

In 2020, Prashasti took her comedic talents to Netflix, featuring in the all-women stand-up special, “Ladies Up.” Her journey in stand-up comedy also includes her four-part debut special titled “Door Khadi Sharmaaye.” It is available on YouTube. This special is the result of a year-long tour, with the hour-long show filmed at the Bangalore International Centre.

Beyond her comedy, Prashasti Singh is popular for her strong feminist beliefs and her unwavering support for women in the realm of humor. Her unique blend of humor, drawn from her own life experiences, continues to resonate with audiences. This makes her a notable figure in the world of stand-up comedy.