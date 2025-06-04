BJP calls state-wide protest post demolition of Abanindranath’s house

BJP state unit has erupted in protest following the demolition of a house in Santiniketan once associated with Abanindranath Tagore, the renowned artist, writer, and creator of the iconic “Bharat Mata” painting.

The West Bengal unit of the saffron party has condemned the move, calling it a “direct assault on Bengali cultural heritage” and launched a state-wide agitation. Abanindranath, a key figure in India’s nationalist art movement and a close relative of Rabindranath Tagore, lived in the now-demolished house, locally known as “Abas”, situated in the area known as “Abanpalli”. The house was reportedly purchased by his son and later became symbolic of the Tagore family’s extended cultural legacy in Santiniketan.

“This is not just the demolition of a house, it is the demolition of history, of memory, and of Bengali identity,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. “It is a cultural crime that cannot be forgiven.” Critics argue the demolition represents a growing disregard for the preservation of Bengal’s artistic and historical icons. BJP leaders claim the incident reflects a larger pattern of erasing Hindu cultural pride in a state once championed by nationalist figures like Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “This shameful act is an insult to every Bengali,” Majumdar added, urging the state’s intellectual and cultural community to speak out. As political tensions mount, cultural activists and local residents are demanding a full investigation and immediate steps to protect other heritage structures linked to the Tagore family.

