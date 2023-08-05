Who is Pradipsinh Vaghela? BJP leader resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Pradipsinh Vaghela, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has tendered his resignation from the position of Gujarat general secretary, as confirmed by party officials. In his parting words, Vaghela assured the public that things would settle down in the days to come. Today, we take a closer look at the profile of Vaghela.

Who is Pradipsinh Vaghela?

Vaghela assumed the role of general secretary for the BJP in the state of Gujarat on August 10, 2016. Prior to this, he held significant positions within the party. He has a history as the former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). His involvement has been extensive, having been an Executive Council Member (Special Invitee) of BJYM, Gujarat state, and also serving as Prabhaari of Kutch during the year 2006-07. In addition, he held the position of Vice President of BJYM.

During the year 2009, Vaghela took on the responsibilities of the “Krantigatha Yatra,” commemorating the 150th anniversary of India’s struggle for independence since 1857. He was also entrusted with the role of overseeing the “Vistarak Yojana” in the same year.

Advertisement

A significant highlight in his journey was when he assumed the presidency of BJYM in Gujarat State on April 19, 2010. Notably, he played a pivotal role in an important event where he, along with three other senior BJYM activists from Gujarat, successfully raised the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Jammu & Kashmir on January 26, 2011.

Recently, Pradipsinh Vaghela spearheaded the organization of the Kisan Heet Yatra, a notable initiative under his leadership.

Vaghela’s decision to step down arrives at a critical juncture, just a year prior to the impending Lok Sabha elections. Keeping the upcoming polls in view, the Gujarat BJP orchestrated a comprehensive ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ – a far-reaching program involving interactions with various segments of society.

This outreach strategy encompassed 100 gatherings involving intellectuals, conventions for diverse business communities, and extensive rallies across all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, along with other events facilitated by different cells of the state BJP.