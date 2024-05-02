BJP after Constitution and lives of people: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the people of BJP are after the Constitution and the lives of the people of the country.

Elaborating on his contention, he said. “By showing the fear of ED, CBI and Income Tax, the government is not only threatening the Constitution but also the lives of the people.”

The SP chief was addressing a public meeting on Thursday in support of SP candidate and his cousin Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Singh Yadav in Badaun.

He said, “They (the BJP) want to change the constitution.”

“These BJP people saw an opportunity even in the disaster, and collected money in the name of electoral bonds. In ten years, their words proved false. These people from Delhi used to come saying they would double the income. Has anyone’s income doubled,” he asked.

Alleging contradiction in the saffron party’s claims, the SP chief said on the one hand, the people of BJP say ration has been distributed to 80 crore people, while on the other, they are promising to take the people out of the poverty. “We will give free data along with nutritious flour,” Yadav assured.

He pointed out that one lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 10 years. They (the BJP) did not waive off the loans of our farmers but of the big industrialists and prominent people.

Speaking on the occasion, SP candidate Aditya Yadav said this is an election to save the Constitution. “The chief ministers are being thrown into jails on false charges. No answers from this government on the development in ten years. Ensure that not even a single vote is left out on May 7,” he appealed to the people of Badaun.

Former Union Minister Salim Iqbal Sherwani said that the BJP has no word to utter except hatred. “Narendra Modi has been the prime minister of the country for ten years. If you ask has inflation been reduced, there is no answer. Today is a golden opportunity in your hands, make the SP win with such great strength that no government can be formed in Delhi without Akhilesh Yadav,” he told the voters.