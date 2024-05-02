Repolling at Naandsi in Ajmer LS constituency records 68.66% turnout

Naandsi polling booth, under the Masuda town of the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday recorded 68.66 per cent turnout in re-polling necessitated due to the missing/misplacement of a register in IInd phase poll on April 26.

The voting was held from 7 am to 5 pm.

Out of a total of 753 electorates, 517 used their franchise at polling booth number 195.

In the main elections in April, 395 of 753 voters turned up at this booth to cast their vote, a PRO at the Chief Electoral Office said.

The Election Department has already taken a serious action against the duty staff member/s for this very irregularity.