The passing of DJ Paulo Andres Carabali casts a sombre shadow over the victorious homecoming of the Colombia team, following their most successful outing in the history of women’s football tournaments.

Paulo Andres Carabali was the sibling of Jorelyn Carabalí, a pivotal figure within Colombia’s Women’s World Cup team that advanced to the quarterfinals in the South American division. In Sydney, Colombia faced a 2-1 defeat against England.

Despite this tragic event, the nation’s football federation confirmed that the scheduled celebrations to welcome the team back from their Australian venture would proceed as planned today.

Advertisement

According to local sources, Carabalí’s 23-year-old brother lost his life due to a gunshot wound inflicted by an assailant at a nightclub in Cali. Reports indicate that the victim was engaged as a DJ at the establishment.

Colombia’s football governing body noted that Paulo Andres Carabali expressed gratitude to her teammates for their support following her brother’s untimely demise. However, there has been no confirmation regarding her participation in the forthcoming celebrations.

Carabali was a consistent presence in her team’s lineup, featuring in all five matches during the World Cup. Notable highlights of her performance included defeating the two-time champions Germany in the group stage, as well as securing a victory against South Korea to progress to the round of 16.

Their journey continued to the final eight after a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in Melbourne on August 8th. However, their remarkable run met its end when they faced a 2-1 loss to the reigning European champions, England, who proceeded to the semi-finals against Australia.