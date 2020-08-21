The Roof was a popular television show, a two-hour mixture of live dance music and hip-hop performances, music news, concert recaps and interviews back then.

It is a known fact that DJ Devious Remix, a well known hip hop and afrobeat influential DJ who has an experience of over 25 years was one of the star guests at the show in 2004.

As a guest, DJ Devious Remix showed his talent and exclusive remix blends, in addition, he was invited as an artist to showcase his unique flow and to introduce his single 2 Step featuring Jay Era. It was a successful show and people who closely know DJ Devious Remix, till date remember the grandeur.

DJ Devious Remix’ commitment is to find more information about the culture behind the different sub-genres of music because he believes that it is a never-ending search, as he looks to create unique and diverse remixes that have never been heard of.

His body of work is influenced by the likes of DJ Premier, Quest Love, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Clue, Gary Vaynerchuck & Timbaland. His goal is to continue to expand his audio worldwide and become a platinum producer.