Who is Nivedita Bhattacharya? Kay Kay Menon’s co-star in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ and his wife

The release of the “Bambai Meri Jaan” trailer has certainly stirred some attention in the world of entertainment, and one name that’s been cropping up is Nivedita Bhattacharya. This Indian actress has quite the portfolio, having showcased her talent on both the small and big screens.

Born into a Bengali family residing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Nivedita Bhattacharya entered this world on July 21, 1970. Her acting career has seen her make notable appearances in various TV shows and films. You might recognize her from TV series like “Saat Phere,” “Saloni Ka Safar,” and “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.”

What’s particularly intriguing is that Nivedita is married to the accomplished actor Kay Kay Menon, which adds an interesting dynamic to their shared work in “Bambai Meri Jaan.” At 53 years old, she brings her seasoned skills to the forefront.

Advertisement

Nivedita Bhattacharya filmography

Nivedita holds a graduate degree from Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow. Her acting prowess has graced productions such as “Kya Kehna,” where she played Preity Zinta’s sister-in-law, “Darr @ the Mall” as Tisha, “Phobia” as Anusha, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” as Vinita, and “Aiyaary” as a news reporter. She also made her mark in films like “Chicken Curry Law” as Satya Deshmukh and “Shaadistan” as Arshi’s mother.

This year, Nivedita will feature in the much-anticipated “The Vaccine War,” an Indian Hindi-language medical thriller film. It is the directorial venture of Vivek Agnihotri and the producer is Pallavi Joshi.

While her filmography is impressive, Nivedita has also left her imprint on the world of television serials. Notably, in “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar,” she portrayed the character of Urvashi Brijesh Singh / Urvashi Veer Singh, and in “Gunahon Ka Devta,” she took on the role of Bhauji/Avdhesh’s sister-in-law. Her portrayal of Ratna Shekhari in “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” has solidified her reputation, particularly for her portrayal of negative roles.