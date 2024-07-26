‘Shekhar Home’: Kay Kay Menon reveals first look at new detective series

Actor Kay Kay Menon is stepping into the spotlight with his latest project, the detective drama series “Shekhar Home.” On Thursday, fans got a sneak peek as the streaming platform JioCinema dropped the first look at the show.

The initial teaser, shared on Instagram, showcases Menon in full detective mode, hinting at an intriguing role that promises to captivate viewers. The motion poster highlights Menon’s intense portrayal, setting the stage for what looks to be a gripping series.

JioCinema’s Instagram post teased, “Piece it together and you’ll realize HE is the only one who can solve all mysteries. #ShekharHome coming soon exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium.” The production has generated buzz, thanks to its compelling lead and the creative minds behind it.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

“Shekhar Home” is being produced by BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. Menon, known for his powerful performances, steps into the lead role, promising a blend of intrigue and drama that will likely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Recently, Menon appeared in “The Railway Men,” a series that delves into the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and the heroic efforts of railway workers during the crisis. This show marked the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, son of the veteran director Rahul Rawail, and featured an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi. “The Railway Men” premiered on Netflix on November 18 under the YRF Entertainment banner.

With “Shekhar Home,” Menon is set to showcase a new facet of his acting prowess. Fans can look forward to a thrilling experience as the series prepares to debut on JioCinema, promising an engaging narrative and a strong lead performance. Keep an eye out for more updates as the release date approaches!