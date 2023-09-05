Who is Shujaat Saudagar, director of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’?

Following the release of the “Bambai Meri Jaan” trailer, all eyes are on director Shujaat Saudagar, who is at the helm of this ten-episode series featuring an exceptional cast. Let’s dive into his background and his role in bringing this intriguing series to life.

Shujaat Saudagar is a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, serving as a film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is popular for his directorial work on projects like ‘Rock On 2’ and the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan.’

Born on January 9, 1975, in Goa, India, Shujaat Saudagar has cultivated an impressive career. In 1999, he had the privilege of being mentored by Prahlad Kakkar, often referred to as the Godfather of Indian advertising. Following this mentorship, Shujaat ventured into directing, gaining recognition for his award-winning television film, ‘Bali,’ and his contributions to advertising campaigns for some of the industry’s leading brands.

Today, Shujaat Saudagar leads the creative helm at Rabbit Hole Films and is a co-founding partner of Chalkboard Entertainment, showcasing his diverse expertise in the entertainment business.

Shujaat Saudagar and Bambai Meri Jaan:

His latest endeavor is ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. The official tagline of the series offers a glimpse into its gripping narrative. “Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the life of gangster Dara Kadri through the eyes of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri. In this season, we see how Dara puts everything at stake. That includes his family, as he evolves into a cold-blooded, fearless gangster. He employs his business acumen to take on the police and rivals. He also to confront his inner demons along the way.”

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ transports viewers back to 1960s Bombay, immersing them in a world of gang wars, firearms, and deception. At its core is the relationship between Ismail Kadri and his son Dara Kadri who has chosen a criminal path. Ismail is a dedicated police officer portrayed by Kay Kay Menon.

This series promises an intense and riveting narrative that explores the complexities under different themes. That includes family, crime, and duty, all set against the backdrop of a vibrant and turbulent Bombay.