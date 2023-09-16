Who is Nicole Shanahan, Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s ex-wife?

Nicole Shanahan has been making headlines recently due to her discreet divorce from Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google. As an attorney and entrepreneur, her name has been associated with rumors of a possible romantic involvement with billionaire Elon Musk. Let’s delve into who Nicole Shanahan is.

Hailing from Oakland, California, Nicole Shanahan is a prominent American businesswoman, attorney, media personality, and entrepreneur. She is best known as the founder of ClearAccessIP, a company she led as CEO and creator for nearly seven years. Since January 2020, she has assumed the role of President at the Bia-Echo Foundation.

However, Nicole’s connection to the tech world is not limited to her professional endeavors. She was formerly married to Sergey Brin, a renowned computer scientist and co-founder of Google, alongside Larry Page.

In her professional journey, Nicole has held positions such as an IP Paralegal at “Aeon Law Firm,” followed by a stint at Logan Law Firm. She currently serves as a legal consultant with the International Practise Group, drawing from her experiences, including her internship at CodeX, where she gained insights into practicing law in the digital age.

Born in 1989, Nicole Shanahan is 34 years old and has deep roots in Oakland, California, where she spent her childhood and adolescence. Her educational path began at a local Oakland primary school, followed by studies at a nearby middle school. She completed high school education at a nearby high school before pursuing higher education at the University of Puget Sound. There she focused on Asian Studies and Community Involvement.

Nicole’s upbringing was shaped by her mother, as her parents had separated, and she was raised by her single mother. Her father was a businessman, while her mother dedicated her time to homemaking.

Nicole Shanahan’s professional accomplishments have contributed to her comfortable financial status. She has an estimated net worth ranging between $5 and $6 million.

Before her marriage to Sergey Brin, Nicole was previously married to Jeremy Kranz. In 2014, Kranz filed for divorce from Shanahan, though the details of their marriage and divorce remain undisclosed. Their divorce judgments were issued in April 2015, paving the way for her subsequent marriage to Sergey Brin.