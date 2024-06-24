Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley marry; Ex-husband Elon Musk reacts

Actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley exchanged vows in a picturesque wedding ceremony in Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 22, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The newlyweds radiated joy as they emerged from St. George’s Church in Anstey, hand in hand, while guests showered them with confetti.

In snapshots captured, Riley looked resplendent in a satin white dress with a voluminous skirt, complemented by a neatly styled bun and a long, lace-trimmed veil. Brodie-Sangster opted for a vibrant suit ensemble, featuring pinstripe grey trousers paired with a floral waistcoat.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for two years, publicly announced their engagement in July 2023. Brodie-Sangster took to social media to share the news alongside a photo of the pair. He playfully referenced the film “Love Actually” in his caption: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X.”

Their announcement garnered warm wishes and congratulations from friends and family, including Riley’s ex-husband, Elon Musk, who expressed his congratulations in the comment section.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster rose to fame for his role as the lovelorn Sam in the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually,” which boasted an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and Liam Neeson, among others.

He further showcased his acting prowess in films such as “Nanny McPhee,” “Maze Runner,” and “Nowhere Boy,” and gained a dedicated following for his portrayal of Jojen Reed in “Game of Thrones.” Talulah Riley is popular for her portrayal of Annabel Fritton in the 2005 film “St Trinian’s.”

Prior to her marriage to Brodie-Sangster, Riley was in a marital relationship with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. The couple first crossed paths at a London nightclub in 2008, following Musk’s separation from his ex-wife, Justine Long. Their relationship saw two marriages and divorces, spanning from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2013 to 2016. Riley had previously referred to Musk as “the perfect ex-husband” when discussing their relationship.