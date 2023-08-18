Who is Mushaal Hussain? Yasin Malik’s wife part of Pakistan caretaker government

Yasin Malik received a life sentence from a trial court last year in connection with a case involving the funding of terrorism. Mushaal Hussain Malik, the wife of the incarcerated separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) head Yasin Malik, is reportedly a part of Pakistan’s 18-member interim cabinet. The cabinet took an oath on Thursday.

As per reports, Mushaal will be serving as a “special assistant” to Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, focusing on human rights matters. However, she will not hold a full ministerial position within the cabinet, given that she is not a citizen of Pakistan, as stated by the Pakistan website Aaj.

About Mushaal Hussain:

Hailing from Kashmir, Mushaal is a prominent figure in leadership circles. She entered matrimony with Yasin Malik in February 2009, reportedly after their acquaintance during Malik’s 2005 visit to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Mushaal’s husband, Yasin Malik, serves as the commander of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He currently remains incarcerated and is serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. This is after being guilty in a case related to the financing.

The provisional Cabinet consists of 16 federal ministers along with 3 advisers.

Among the notable appointments, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has assumed the role of Foreign Minister. Sarfaraz Bugti has taken up the post of Interior Minister, Shamshad Akhtar is the new Finance Minister. Lt Gen (retired) Anwar Ali Haider has been designated as Defence Minister, and esteemed journalist Murtaza Solangi has been appointed as Information Minister.

They swore in Khalil George as the Minister for Minorities. Industrialist Gohar Ijaz assumed the responsibility of the Minister for Industries. Academic Dr. Umar Saif is now the Minister for Information Technology. Ahmad Irfan Aslam took up the position of the Law Minister. Celebrated actor Jamal Shah is now the Minister for Culturem and Aniq Ahmad the Minister for Religious Affairs.